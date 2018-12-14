Police probe sectarian singing on Fife train

An investigation has been launched after a group of men chanted sectarian songs on a train.

The incident happened on the 5.34pm service from Edinburgh to Dundee on December 2.

READ MORE: Rapist jailed for life after string of sex attack across Fife

READ MORE: Man jailed for drug-fuelled knife rampage through Fife town

READ MORE: Fife Weather warning: Yellow alert for snow and ice

A group of five or six men got on at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, and between Haymarket and Kirkcaldy they started chanting a number of offensive songs of a sectarian nature.

British Transport Police officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They say one man was white, had a shaven head and is believed to be around 30-years-old. He was tanned, clean shaven and was wearing a blue bubble style jacket and blue denims.

Contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1800089004, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.