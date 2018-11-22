Police probe serious assault involving two drivers in Fife

Police are investigating an assault involving two drivers in Levenmouth.

It happened at the end of last month, and left one man with a serious arm injury.]

Police want to hear from anyone with any information.

The incident happened around 8.00 pm on Wednesday October 3 in the Lundin Links area following a dispute between two drivers.

A 64-year-old man was subsequently assaulted, leaving him with a serious injury to his arm.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his 50s, around 5ft 5ins tall and of stocky build. He had short hair and was wearing a dark coloured jacket and shoes.

Police say he may have been called ‘Billy.’

He was driving a silver or grey coloured Toyota estate car that left the area after the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3965 of October 31, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.