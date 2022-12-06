The 67-year old man was found in a house in the town’s Ferguson Place this afternoon.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of the sudden death of a 67-year-old man within a property on Ferguson Place in Burntisland around 2.40pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the death this afternoon

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”