News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police probe ‘unexplained’ sudden death of  man in Burntisland

Police have confirmed the sudden death of a man in Burntisland.

By Allan Crow
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 7:38pm

The 67-year old man was found in a house in the town’s Ferguson Place this afternoon.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of the sudden death of a 67-year-old man within a property on Ferguson Place in Burntisland around 2.40pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the death this afternoon
Most Popular

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

No further details have been releaed

PolicePolice Scotland