Police probe ‘unexplained’ sudden death of man in Burntisland
Police have confirmed the sudden death of a man in Burntisland.
The 67-year old man was found in a house in the town’s Ferguson Place this afternoon.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of the sudden death of a 67-year-old man within a property on Ferguson Place in Burntisland around 2.40pm on Tuesday.
Most Popular
“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
No further details have been releaed