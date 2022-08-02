Police release photos of crash on Standing Stane Road

Officers were called to the scene yesterday after a two vehicle collision.

They tweeted: “Luckily no serious injuries. Remember mirror, signal, manoeuvre as per Rule 161 of the Highway Code”

Police confirmed a 61 year old female driver has been reported for dangerous driving.

The A915 has been the scene of several serious accidents , including fatalities, in recent years, and there have been many calls to make it safer.

In April, new high-tech road signs were installed to calculate the distance between vehicles and also identify when other vehicles are approaching its junctions.