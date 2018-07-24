Police return to scene of woodland attack on girl (15)

Police have revisited the scene where a teenage girl was assaulted in woodland in Glenrothes.

The action came one week after the worrying attack.

The 15-year old was walking along the footpath between Dunbar Court and the Leslie viaduct around 7.20pm on Monday July 16 when she was approached by a man who grabbed her by the arm. She was able to free herself and run from the area.

The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 40, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build with stubble. He spoke with a local accent in a deep voice.

He was wearing a black hooded zip-up top with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with white soles.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the girl and our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, including the man’s motive.

“One week on from the incident and a number of people have been spoken to as part of this, including three males seen using a motorbike in the area at the time who we previously appealed for.

“We continue to urge anyone who may have seen this man in the area around the time of the assault, or who recognises his description, to contact us or the charity Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3565 of 16th July, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.