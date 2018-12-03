Police rule out criminality after man found injured on Fife street

Police in Fife have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery of man found injured on a Lochgelly street.

The 23-year-old was found in Dundas Street at around 3.00 am on Sunday October 28.

he had sustained a head injury, and a police investigation being launched.

Officers are now satisfied that there is no evidence of criminality.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Marsh from Dunfermline CID said: “After extensive inquiries, including expert medical opinion, there is no evidence the man sustained his injuries as a result of a criminal act.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who came forward to assist with the investigation.”