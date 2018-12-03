Police rule out criminality after man found injured on Fife street

editorial image

Police in Fife have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery of man found injured on a Lochgelly street.

The 23-year-old was found in Dundas Street at around 3.00 am on Sunday October 28.

he had sustained a head injury, and a police investigation being launched.

Officers are now satisfied that there is no evidence of criminality.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Marsh from Dunfermline CID said: “After extensive inquiries, including expert medical opinion, there is no evidence the man sustained his injuries as a result of a criminal act.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who came forward to assist with the investigation.”