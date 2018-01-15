Police seal off area after man found seriously injured

Police are investigating after a man was found injured in a Kirkcaldy street.

Officers have sealed off an area of Winifred Crescent after the incident, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is understood that a man is in hospital.

A police Scotland Spokesman said: “Police in Fife are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a 48-year-old man being found seriously injured in Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy, around 3am on Saturday, January 13.

“Anyone who may have information which can help, and has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0594.”