Police seal off Burntisland street

Police sealed off part of Burntisland earlier this evening.

A large number of emergency vehicles, including fire engines and ambulances, raced to the Rossend Terrace area of the town around 5.00 p.m

Police confirmed an incident was active, but gave no information.

The Press has a video report from the scene on our Facebook page.

It shows the large police presence, and the emergency services crews all behind the cordoned off area.

Speculation among local residents was rife, with reports a man was threatening to set a house in fire after barricading himself in, but Police Scotland have yet to make any statement.