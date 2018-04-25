Police seal off house after man dies

Police have sealed off a Kirkcaldy property after a man died.

Officers were called to Lady Helen Street early this morning.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was also called after a man collapsed, but he was later pronounced dead.

Today the property remained taped off.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to the Lady Helen Street area of Kirkcaldy at around 2am by the ambulance service following reports that a man had collapsed.

“Emergency services attended and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”