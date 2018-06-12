Police seal off property in death probe

Police have sealed off a property in Kirkcaldy after a body was discovered.

A property on Dalmahoy Crescent, in the Dunnikier Estate area, has been taped off and officers are on the scene.

Police have had a presence there since the discovery on Sunday, June 3.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Kirkcaldy can confirm they are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who was found at an address in Dalmahoy Crescent, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

“Inquires are at an early stage but the death is not thought to be suspicious.”