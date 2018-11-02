Police search River Leven after claims of body in water

Police have been searching the River Leven after reports of a body in the water.

Kinghorn RNLI and the Coastguard have been involved in the search after the alarm was raised today.

Howevever, both police and the RNLI have confirmed that contrary to some media reports, no body was found.

A Police Scotland Spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to the River Leven, in the Bawbee Bridge area, around 10.25am on Friday 2 November following a report of what was believed to be a body in the water.

“The Coastguard have conducted a search and no body has been recovered.”

