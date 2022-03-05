Police searching for missing Fife man inform his family after body discovered

Police Scotland said the body of a 58-year-old man was found within a property in the Lothian Terrace area of Kirkcaldy on Friday afternoon.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of John MacDonald, reported missing in the town on Tuesday, have been informed.

Police said enquiries into the death at an early stage but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

