Police seize £50k of cannabis plants in raid

Police in Fife have charged two people following a large cannabis seizure in Kirkcaldy as part of the ongoing Operation Prospect.

Acting on a tip-off, officers executed a warrant at an address in Kennedy Crescent on Tuesday.

Over 150 cannabis plants, with an estimated minimum street value of £50,000, and over £5000 in cash were seized.

A 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been charged in connection with this and are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Craig Fraser of Kirkcaldy CID said: “Our communities have told us that drug misuse and associated disorder remains a priority to them and Operation Prospect is Fife Division’s commitment to tackling this type of criminality.

“Drugs cause real harm to our communities and it’s important that the public continue work with us to combat this. Anyone with information or concerns about drug crime is urged to report this to Police Scotland on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”