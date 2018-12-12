Police seize £90,000 worth of drugs in Kirkcaldy raid

Three people have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the recovery of drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds in Fife.

Police swooped on an address in the Pentland Place area earlier this week.

Officers carried out an intelligence-led search of the Kirkcaldy property on Monday, December 10.

Around 9kg of amphetamine, thought to be worth around £90,000, was seized at the address.

Police also found a four figure sum of cash inside the property and other items associated with the misuse of drugs.

A 54-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman were charged with the possession and supply of drugs and scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday 11 December.

Detective Inspector Douglas Telfer said tackling drug offences is a priority for Police Scotland: “The supply and misuse of drugs can have a devastating effect on our communities.

“In this case our enforcement activity has resulted in a significant amount of harmful drugs being taken out of circulation.

“Tackling organised crime, which includes drug offences, is a top priority for Police Scotland and any intelligence we receive relating to drugs gets a swift and robust response.

“If anyone has information about ongoing drug crime they should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”