Police shut Fife road as injured boy taken to hospital

Police closed a Fife road last night after a 17-year-old youth needed medical attention.

Police were called to the Hillend area after reports of young people drinking near the Hillend and Fordell Estate areas, and found that a boy had fallen and sustained an injury.

Police and ambulance services attended Clockluine Road, and traffic was diverted.

The youth was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Kenny Bow from Inverkeithing Police Station said: “We received a call at around 10pm on Thursday, April 4 in relation to a number of youths drinking in the Fordell Estate area, near the Hillend Cemetery.

“During this time, a 17-year-old male fell and sustained an injury, requiring him to be taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind young members of our communities and those responsible for their care, of the risks associated with underage drinking.

“During the Easter Break we will have high-visibility patrols throughout the area to deter underage drinking and associated antisocial behaviour. We’d urge the public to help us with our efforts to keep young people safe.”

