Police step up appeal to find missing Duncan

Police have renewed their appeal to find teenager Duncan Sim, who has been missing in the St Andrews area for over a week.

The 19-year-old was last seen on Wednesday March 14, outside Madras Rugby Club at around 11.15pm.

He failed to return to his accommodation.

Last night, over 30 officers spoke to members of the public in St Andrews town centre, and further door-to-door enquiries were carried out as officers continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Duncan.

Officers also spoke to 70 people who were driving into town between 10.30pm and 12.30am.

They were taken along Old Station Road outside Madras Rugby Club, where Duncan was last seen, as they seek to establish where he may have travelled after leaving here.

Over the past week local and specialist Police Scotland resources have been supported by partner agencies, along with over a hundred volunteers from the local community in St Andrews and Duncan’s hometown in the Scottish Borders.

Duncan is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, and of medium build. He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton said: “Duncan has now been missing for over a week and we continue to use all available resources at our disposal in order to trace him.

“Last night officers spoke with members of the St Andrews community as we continue to establish Duncan’s movements after he left Madras Rugby Club.

“I would again appeal to the public to think back to last Wednesday evening and ask themselves if they saw Duncan, or have seen a man matching his description since this time, to come forward to help with ongoing inquiries.

“As before I would ask local residents to check their vehicles, gardens, outbuildings and sheds as Duncan may have entered these in order to seek shelter.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the local community, and members of the public who have come forward following our appeals for information. All of this information is vital to our ongoing inquiries to trace Duncan.

“Anyone with any information that can assist with our investigations is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2987 of 15 March.