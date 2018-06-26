Police to patrol ‘trouble hotspot’ as school term ends

Police in Fife are urging youngsters to behave responsibly as the summer holidays approach.

The majority of schools in the Kingdom are due to close in the coming week and local officers have been working closely with relevant partners to deter the anticipated rise in antisocial behaviour and assosciated offences that occur during the summer months.

In particular, local policing teams will be focussing on the traditional end of term event at Silver Sands Beach, Aberdour on Friday, June 29.

Those attending are reminded that underage drinking, antisocial behaviour, violence and any other incidents, which cause fear and alarm to the general public will not be tolerated.

Sergeant Kenny Bow said: “Traditionally, the last day of term sees young people converge on Silver Sands and we have no issue with that.

“However, the offences committed during the recent exam study leave will not be tolerated and my officers, and our partners have been in discussions about how best to manage this matter.

“Silver Sands is a beautiful area to be enjoyed by local people and visitors of all ages, and the last thing visitors want to see are people behaving in a way that would cause upset, offence, or damage to the beach.

“I would advise the parents of young people planning to attend that they get the message across beforehand that the police will have an enhanced presence in the area. Mobile CCTV will be in attendance and we will have support from Safer Communities Officers.”