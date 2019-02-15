Police to revisit Kirkcaldy murder scene this weekend

Police are to return to the murder scene of a Kirkcaldy man this weekend.

Officers will visit Alison Street in the town on Sunday as they continue to investigate the murder of Kevin Byrne, also known locally as Kevin Forrester.

The 45-year-old was found dead at his home address on Tuesday, February 5, and following a post mortem examination, police confirmed his death was being treated as murder.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, who are leading the inquiry, will return to Alison Street on Sunday, February 17 to speak with local residents and other members of the public in the area.

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm officers will be stopping pedestrians and motorists and asking them if they remember seeing any suspicious activity in the vicinity during the same time period two weekends ago, which is believed to have been the last time Kevin was seen alive.

Detective Inspector Carol Craig from the Major Investigation Team said: “We are committed to provide Kevin’s family with the answers they deserve in relation to his death and as part of our ongoing inquiries we are revisiting Alison Street on Sunday to try and get vital information from the local community.

“Our officers will be engaging with those who live in the area, as well as those passing through, to establish if anyone saw or heard anything that might be of interest or significance to this investigation.

“Prior to our revisit, however, if anyone believes they have information that can help bring those responsible for Kevin’s murder to justice, then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Major Investigation Team via 101 and quote incident number 915 of the 5th February. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.