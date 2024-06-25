Police trace man reported missing in Kirkcaldy
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have traced a man reported missing after expressing “significant concerns” over him.
Kieran McAlpine was reported missing from the Lang Toun, and was last seen around 8.10am on Monday in the Heatherywood area of Thornton
In an update, police said he had been traced safe and well, and they thanked all who had shared their social media appeal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.