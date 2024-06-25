Police trace man reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Jun 2024, 08:08 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have traced a man reported missing after expressing “significant concerns” over him.

Kieran McAlpine was reported missing from the Lang Toun, and was last seen around 8.10am on Monday in the Heatherywood area of Thornton

In an update, police said he had been traced safe and well, and they thanked all who had shared their social media appeal.

Related topics:Thornton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.