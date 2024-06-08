Police trace woman, 41, reported missing in Kirkcaldy
Police have traced a woman reported missing in Kirkcaldy after an appeal on social media.
Natasha Fisher, also known as Natasha Barbara, was last seen in the Hayfield Road area of the Lang Toun around 9:00pm on Thursday.
Police issued a description of the 41-year old who was known to have connections in the Lochgelly area. They confirmed this evening she had been traced.
In an update, Police Scotland said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal for 41-year-old Natasha Fisher, who had been reported missing from the Kirkcaldy area.”
