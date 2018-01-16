Police warning after 5-vehicle crash on icy road

Police in Fife have warned the public to only travel if necessary in the snowy conditions, after a five-car crash in the Kingdom.

The incident happened on Formonthills Road in Glenrothes at 11.45am this morning, and police have urged caution on the roads.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that no one had been injured in the crash.

• Emergency services may need help to reach Quarry Road crash

• Click here for latest weather updates

It is thought that the conditions of the road, along with the downhill slope towards the Pitcoudie roundabout may have been a factor in the cause.

Police Scotland say that while the road has now been cleared, action is now being taken to make the road surface safer.