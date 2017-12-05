Police warning after counterfeit cash found in Fife

Police in Fife are issuing a counterfeit currency warning to local retailers.

At around 1.30pm yesterday, a teenage male at the Salvation Army in Church Street, St Andrews and tried to buy a low-value item using a Bank of Ireland £20 note.

The member of staff checked the money and found it to be fake. The male then left with the note.

Around half-an-hour later, staff at The Cheesemonger store contacted police after a male paid for various goods using a Bank of Ireland £20 note, which they subsequently found to be fake.

This incident is beoing linked to the previous one at the Salvation Army and inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.

He is described as white, between 14 and 17-years-old, 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and gelled hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top and spoke with an Irish accent.

Sergeant Neil Johnston from St Andrews Police Station said: “It is possible that the male responsible will look to use more counterfeit notes around other businesses in the area and we want staff at local shops, restaurants and other premises to remain vigilant.

“Always check any currency that is used to purchase goods and if you believe it to be fake challenge the customer and retain the money so police can investigate.

“As part of our inquiries into these incidents we are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the suspect and can help us identify him.

“In addition, anyone with any further information should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident numbers 1741 or 1816 of the 4th December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.