Police are advising the public to avoid a Fife beach after the discovery of what is thought to be human remains.

The police presence in St Andrews today comes after the discovery on Sunday evening.

Officers were alerted by a member of the public at around 6.25pm to an area near West Sands beach.

Inquiries are continuing and no formal identification has taken place.

The activity will focus in the area of coastline adjacent to The Scores and the public are asked to avoid the area where possible.