Police warning after spate of break-ins in Kirkcaldy

Police have issued a warning after a spate of break-ins in Kirkcaldy.

The incident involves a number of break-ins at garages in the Templehall area.

During the early hours of Sunday, March 3, entry was forced to a number of units at the rear of Brodick Avenue and Appin Crescent and high-value items were stolen from inside.

These include power tools, fishing equipment and a mountain bike worth £2,000.

Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in this area during Sunday morning or have been offered such items for sale is asked to contact police immediately.

Police are urging the public to consider appropriate security for their homes, including garages, sheds and outbuildings.

Items such as motion-sensitive lighting, robust locks and alarms are all useful tools in preventing housebreakings.

