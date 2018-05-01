Police warning after sports clubs hit by raiders

Police are urging local sports clubs to be on their guard after a number of break-ins across the Kingdom.

Between April 4 and 24, seven sailing and golf clubs have been targeted by thieves, stealing a variety of items ranging from a dinghy to cash and a flag.

Police say the crimes have been committed across Fife, from St Andrews to Dunfermline.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Cunningham said: “We continue to tackle acquisitive crime of all types across the district through Operation Principle, and whilst we are not linking this particular spate of offences, we are following positive lines of inquiry.

“With various items being stolen from secure buildings and in the open, the overarching message to sports clubs and organisations is to take appropriate steps to keep their property safe.

“Simple steps can be taken, such as ensuring main buildings and outbuildings are properly secured with sturdy locks; using lighting to deter thieves during the hours of darkness; not leaving any items insecure at the club after use or on display; installing CCTV or alarms; and keeping premises and grounds tidy to make them less attractive to criminals.

“Any clubs who would like a crime prevention survey can contact their local policing team.”