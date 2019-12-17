1200 homes and school planned between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn

A massive new development has been planned for a Fife town.

An application from CALA Management has been submitted for 1200 new homes, a new primary school, a new community centre, retail and food and drink spaces, as well as new play facilities and space for a new health centre in Kirkcaldy.

The new development would be situated at Invertiel and Tyrie farms, Jawbanes Road, which is currently used as agricultural land from the two farms.

The entire site is expected to take around ten years to develop.

The first application for the site was submitted in September 2009, with a public event held in November of that year.

Plans for the site have not changed since then, so there was no obligation to hold further consultation events, although the applicant did attend a local community council meeting.

The decision on the application will be made by Fife councillors at a planning committee on Wednesday.