3500 more affordable homes for Fife

Fife Council’s community and housing services committee has given final approval to the Council’s Affordable Housing Programme, which will see 3500 new affordable homes throughout Fife by 2022.

This phase of building builds on the 2700 new Affordable Homes built in Fife over the last administration (2012-2017) and includes proposals for 1500 council houses.

The programme continues to be an example of partnership working between Fife Council, the Fife Housing Association Alliance, the Scottish Government and private developers.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services committee said: “There is no doubt in my mind that good quality, warm and safe housing is a determinant of health and well-being. It is the bedrock of strong communities.

“We are pleased to be working with partners once again and our commitment to the people of Fife is that we will deliver our new target of 3,500 new affordable homes by 2022.”

She continued: “The programme that my committee approved will have a strong focus on building houses for specific needs, including larger family homes.

“By listening and talking to tenants, we have prioritised our building programme; and we are demonstrating our commitment to building affordable homes where they are needed most; and create jobs and apprenticeships, to support the Fife economy and the construction industry.”

Scott Kirkpatrick, director of development with Kingdom Housing Association, added: “The Fife Housing Association Alliance members (Kingdom Group, Glen Housing Association, Ore Valley Group and Fife Housing Group) have worked closely together and with Fife Council for many years.

“Over the next five years we will be continuing this productive partnership to provide high quality housing, which helps meet Fife’s growing housing needs.”

Visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/newbuild for further information on the Affordable Housing Programme.