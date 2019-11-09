£72,000 funding for new Fife anti-poverty group

A new anti-poverty group in Levenmouth has secured funding.

The Welfare Reform Anti Poverty (WRAP) group has been given more than £72,000 by Levenmouth area committee.

The consortium will be made up of a partnership from Castle Furniture, Cosy Kingdom, People’s Pantry, Levenmouth Foodbank, Kingdom Banking and Clued Up.

It will collaborate to provide a local response to the high levels of poverty and the impacts it has on families in the area.

The pilot will take a holistic approach to improving health and well-being, through areas such as physical activity and health checks, increasing personal confidence and self-esteem through the provision of “hygiene packs”, and maximising income through access and support through the credit union and community banking sectors.

Councillor David Alexander said: “It’s a co-ordinated approach, and that’s what we need, beyond a shadow of a doubt.”

The group’s aims were also outlined to members.

Robert Graham, Fife Council’s community development manager, said: “We recognise we need to do this holistically and not just look at any one theme. We need to look at how people recover and build resilience. The aim would be to have people self sustaining, and not needing supported at all.”

You may also be interested in:

How to donate toiletries to our appeal Opening hours cut at Fife swimming pool

Lidl reveals timescale for new Kirkcaldy store

Gail Jackson, manager at Furniture Plus, added: “We follow families from start to end. This partnership will be the first in Fife to link those people up and I think it’s a fantastic effort.”

Billy Bane, from the Levenmouth Pantry, said they had already been seeing small results, adding: “We’ve been open just 25 weeks and we know we are managing to save people around £20-£25 per week.

“In total, we’ve helped the people of Levenmouth save over £50,000. And that is just a small project. We want to bring all these services together and really make a difference.

“If we sit here and do nothing, nothing will happen. We didn’t know the pantry would get those level of results. But if we don’t try, we won’t get anything.”

Cllr John O’Brien welcomed the project, saying: “r I realise the impact of the introduction Universal Credit has had on our ward and it’s diabolical to say the least.

“I’m really pleased to know these agencies exist. This is a welcome report that can only be good for the community.”

All councillors agreed to the funding.

Emma O'Neill , Local Democracy Reporting Service