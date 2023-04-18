Alex Salmond brings ‘Wee Alba Book’ event to Kirkcaldy as part of Scottish tour
Alex Salmond is coming to Kirkcaldy for a Q&A.
The Alba Party leader is at the Old Kirk in the Lang Toun on Thursday, April 27 as part of a nationwide book tour.
The “Wee Alba Book” event will feature a Q&A with the party leader and former First Minister, who will be joined on the platform by Neale Hanvey, Alba MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, and local independence activist Jackie Bijster.
The event is the 54th one in Mr Salmond’s Scotland-wide series.
It starts at 7:00pm