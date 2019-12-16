An honour to serve: Defeated Kirkcaldy MP thanks locals for their support

Defeated Kirkcaldy MP Lesley Laird said it has been an honour to serve her constituents and thanked everyone who has supported her over the past two and a half years.

Ms Laird said she has appreciated the messages of support from locals over the past few days, but is ‘heartbroken’ that communities will be left to ‘once again bear the brunt of a cruel Tory government for another five years’.

The move comes after she was beaten into second place by Independent candidate Neale Hanvey in last week’s General Election after he secured a majority of 1243.

Ms Laird paid tribute to her constituency team: “It has been an honour to serve as MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath and I’d like to thank everyone in the constituency who supported me during the last two and half years,” she said.

“My sincerest thanks go also to the many people who voted for me, and to those who have been in contact over the past few days - your messages of support have been very much appreciated.

“I’m proud of what my constituency team and I achieved in such a short time on a whole range of issues here on the ground and, naturally, I’m disappointed we’ll be unable to carry that work forward.

“I’m also heartbroken that our communities will once again be left to bear the brunt of a cruel Tory government for another five years.

“Constitutional politics dominate, north and south, but sadly all this focus on constitutional debate does nothing to erase the fundamental problems we have in our communities – particularly growing inequality and chronic poverty.”

She revealed her love of the Labour party began in the family home: “Its values are human, and its frailties are too, but its principles of equality, justice and internationalist in outlook are what defined us.

“And, while it may seem like those values are out of fashion, history teaches us they are the qualities which endure. I do hope so.

“As we approach the festive period, it is a time for reflection and reconciliation and I wish you and your families a peaceful and happy festive season.”

She added: “It has been my privilege to serve you.”