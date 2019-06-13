Anger as almost 20,000 Fife OAPs hit by TV Licence fee

19,197 people in Fife will be hit by the UK government’s decision to scrap the free TV licence for over-75s, new figures have revealed.

It is estimated that 60% of over-75s people in Fife will be forced to pay an extra £154.50 in household bills when the free TV licence policy for over-75s is axed.

The SNP has renewed calls on the UK government to ensure the free TV licence is fully funded, and can continue to benefit households and elderly people across Scotland and the UK.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said: “A decade of damaging Tory government cuts has left older people in Scotland worse off – and it’s concerning to see that the decision to axe the free TV licence will hit 19,197 over-75s in Fife.

“This is yet another broken Tory manifesto commitment which will take money out of the pockets of older people.

“It is time this Tory government finally made the welfare of our older population a priority – instead of making things even worse by taking away key benefits.

“The Tories should urgently stop this swindle and ensure that the TV license for over-75s is be properly funded and protected.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress