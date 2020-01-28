Appeal for Fife gas plant refused

An appeal to build a gas peaking plant has been refused by Fife Council.

At a planning review meeting on Monday, four out of five councillors refused the appeal due to concerns over public health.

Protesters outside Fife House in Glenrothes

The plans, which had been previously refused by council planners, would have seen a ten stack gas peaking plant built just 250 metres from homes in Hillend in west Fife.

Last Wednesday the council approved a very similar gas peaking plant just 1km away.

Applicant Gas Generation Growforth Ltd stated that their models had shown there would be no serious impact on air quality.

However, Ian Wragg from the Hillend Action Group, disputed those claims due to the geography of the village. He told the committee: “The characteristics of the area make it unsuitable.

“Everyone has the right to breathe clean air. This is only 250m away from people’s homes – I don’t think anyone could reasonably say this was a good idea.

“The toxic gases would get trapped in the valley because of the temperature inversions. A model is just a model, it’s not scientific proof.”

Concerns were raised over the model data used, which came from Edinburgh Airport being the nearest weather station.

Locals argued that the flat, open surface was uncompanionable with the valley that made up Hillend.

Councillor Mino Manekshaw expressed real concerns with the application, saying: “The modelling represented have raised enough concerns and due to the specific nature of the site, I would want to be extra cautious because public health is at stake. I’m no more confident after the presentation than the original officers.”

The appeal was refused by the council, much to the relief of local residents, who had staged a protest outside the council office.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Wragg had said: “Both NHS Fife and SEPA raised concerns over the air quality.

“The council also just declared a climate emergency and building more fossil fuel energy just accelerates climate change.

“The council should be staying true to their word.

“It’s very easy to make up a bold statement about a climate emergency, but without following it up with meaningful actions, it’s just false words.

“The community is very concerned – Fife Council want to promote us as Beautiful Fife, but it is very quickly becoming toxic Fife.”