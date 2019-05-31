Appeal lodged over refused Kirkcaldy housing development

A developer has lodged an appeal after councillors rejected a plan to build more than 150 new homes in Kirkcaldy.

Springfield Properties wants to develop the site near to Nairn’s factory, but was refused permission by councillors on the advice of officers.

Now the company – which branded the decision “disappointing and a little confusing” – has appealed to the Scottish Government.

At stake is a proposal to build 152 affordable homes in Nairn Street for Kingdom Housing Association.

The central area planning committee refused permission after being told by planning officers that the noise impact from the factory would be too high within the properties.

They said that it would impact business at the Forbo Flooring factory, potentially restricting its ability to operate at full capacity.

Concerns were also raised that the minimum garden ground space was not met – and they considered the site overdeveloped

Springfield Properties lodged an appeal, stating that councillors didn’t understand the ventilation system proposed for the houses that would have mitigated noise impacts.

In a statement to the Scottish Government, it said: “The proposed inherent mitigation for the site and the glazing and ventilation strategy are industry-leading approaches for residential developments.

“These will meet all requirements of relevant building regulations and deliver wider tangible benefits to tenants.”

A decision on the appeal is not expected before August.