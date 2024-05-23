Stephen Jardine will host the show when it comes to Kirkcaldy (Pic: Graeme Hunter)

BBC Scotland’s political discussion TV show, Debate Night, is coming to Kirkcaldy next week – and you could be in the audience.

The programme is travelling across the country on Wednesday evenings and the team would love to meet locals and give them the chance to have their say.

They want people from all walks of life in the audience – whether you’re a parent, a carer, a student, a frontline worker, you run a business, are retired, are self-employed or unemployed.

It’s the questions, stories, experiences and opinions of the audience members that lead the discussion.

After Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a General Election on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Debate Night, said: “There’s never been a better time to put your questions to the country’s decision makers and public figures.”

The programme will be in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, May 29.

Panel members are a great mix of people. Among the recent guests to join the politicians have been been author Val McDermid, columnist Owen Jones, comedians Karen Dunbar and Susie McCabe, musicians Ricky Ross and Fish, as well as Lord Sugar’s advisor Mike Soutar and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.

To find out how to be in the audience visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’