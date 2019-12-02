Axed Kirkcaldy SNP election candidate’s crowdfunder campaign soars

Axed SNP Kirkcaldy election candidate, Neale Hanvey’s crowdfunding campaign launched to support his campaign has smashed its target more than twice over.

And he has won the backing of the town’s Yes hub as he stands as an independent.

Mr Hanvey was ditched as the SNP candidate for the Kirkcaldy-Cowdenbeath Westminster seat for social media posts it deemed anti-Semitic.

All support was withdrawn from him, and he was suspended pending a disciplinary investigation.

That left the party without a candidate in a key marginal seat– one high on its hit list – because the deadline to replace him has expired.

Mr Hanvey’s name also remains on the ballot paper under SNP branding with many postal votes already returned ahead of the December 12 poll.

After issuing an “unequivocal apology” Mr Hanvey confirmed he would continue to stand and, if elected, would be an independent MP.

A crowdfunding campaign to raise £2000 generated more than double that amount as supporters stood by him – the total currently stands at over £4600.

He also won the backing of the Yes Hub based in Hunter Street after the Greens hinted strongly it would throw its weight behind its candidate, Scott Rutherford

Roy Mackie, posted on behalf of the campaign hub on Facebook: “When the story broke, we thought Neale had dropped out of the race altogether, leaving the Green Party’s Scott Rutherford, as the only pro independence candidate.

“That turned out not to be the case, and since it became clear that Neale was running as a pro independence, independent candidate, who still has a very strong support, we have come to the conclusion that he has the best chance of winning the seat, and keeping Lesley laird and Kathleen Leslie out.

“For these reasons we would encourage everybody to get behind him, help where possible, and come out and vote for him on the day.”