It is expected schools will close to allow all children to observe the official national day of mourning on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

However, the Scottish Government has yet to confirm official arrangements in place for schools but it is understood an update will be given soon.

What we do know, however, is that certain schools could already be observing a public holiday following the death.

Schools in Scotland are expected to be closed during a public holiday on the day of the Queen's funeral. Pictured is the Queen on a visit to Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld (Photo: John Devlin).

A period of national mourning is now in place and will last until the day of the state funeral, the government has announced.

Bank Holiday, September 19

A bank holiday across the UK has also been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother.

The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch.

The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19 September.

Edinburgh and East Ayrshire schools already have a public holiday on Monday, September 19, as well as schools in Fraserburgh and Portlethen in Aberdeenshire, and Aberlour, Craigellachie, Knockando, Tomintoul, Dufftown, Burghead, Hopeman, Lossiemouth, Forres and Rothes in Moray.

However, some areas in Scotland observe a public holiday weekend from Friday, September 16, to Monday, September 19.

East Lothian, Midlothian and South Ayrshire all have their September weekend between those two dates.