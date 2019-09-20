Bid to save community council

Residents of a Kinross-shire village are being urged to help save their local community council.

Due to various unforeseen circumstances, the number of members of Milnathort Community Council has dwindled to just three – and it will have to fold if more cannot be found.

Community council elections across Scotland are due to be held in November and prospective members have only until September 26 to get their nomination forms in. However, they can be co-opted after elections have taken place.

Milnathort Community Council chairman Craig Williams said: “Ours is a particularly active community council and our meetings are always well supported by the public.

“It would be a great shame if we were forced to fold as we have been instrumental in making improvements to the village and are currently involved in fighting a major planning application that we believe would have a detrimental impact on our community.

“Unfortunately we have now reached crisis point and are urgently appealing to villagers to come forward.

“Applying is easy and you don’t need any formal qualifications – just a keen interest in the welfare of the local community and its residents.”

To apply, visit www.pkc.gov.uk/communitycouncils; phone 01738 475004 or email communitycouncils@pkc.gov.uk.