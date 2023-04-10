The former Migele Experience salon in Tolbooth Street was the subject of an application for a change of use to turn it into residential accommodation.

The building is owned by local developer Abee Habib who has converted several other High Street businesses into flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His company sought permission from the council for the change of use at 7-9 Tolbooth Street where the upper floors have been empty since Migele, owned by Dom Panetta, moved its operations to Whytehouse Avenue.

Plans have been lodged to convert the former hair salon

The application outlined plans to convert the ground, first and second floors plus the attic.