Bid to turn former hair salon in Kirkcaldy into residential withdrawn

A bid to turn a former hairdressing salon in Kirkcaldy town centre into a residential home has been pulled.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Feb 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

The former Migele Experience salon in Tolbooth Street was the subject of an application for a change of use to turn it into residential accommodation.

The building is owned by local developer Abee Habib who has converted several other High Street businesses into flats.

His company sought permission from the council for the change of use at 7-9 Tolbooth Street where the upper floors have been empty since Migele, owned by Dom Panetta, moved its operations to Whytehouse Avenue.

Plans have been lodged to convert the former hair salonPlans have been lodged to convert the former hair salon
The application outlined plans to convert the ground, first and second floors plus the attic.

It was confirmed this week that the application has been withdrawn.

