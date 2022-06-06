Boris Johnson: Fife Tories stay on fence as Prime Minister faces no confidence vote

The Prime Minister will face a vote of confidence by Conservative MPs this evening.

The vote - by secret ballot - will take place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Cllr Kathleen Leslie, Fife Conservative group leader, said: "The decision on the future of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is now one for MPs to make, this will require at least 180 Conservative Party MPs to cast a ballot expressing they no longer have confidence in him.

"Boris led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 and has demonstrated leadership in a time of global crisis with the ongoing unprovoked war in Ukraine.

"The question now for MPs is if that support for the Prime Minister still remains across the membership and the country."

"I will of course be following this evening's events closely and have full confidence that MPs will make the correct decision.

" As group leader here in Fife I am mindful of the differing opinions of supporters and members and my job is to remain focused on what is happening within local government and cuts being made to vital local services by the SNP at Holyrood."

Cllr Dave Dempsey for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay said: “I’m kind of in the middle at the moment and whether or not I want him to go is neither here nor there as it is a vote by MPs.

"Our connection to MPs is not direct as we don’t have any in Fife, and I tend not to worry about things I cannot change.

"Other than watching events play out, I’ll deal with any possible fallout when it comes.

"History has told us that prediction is difficult and it is difficult to predict the future. If the PM has a vote of no confidence, MPs will whittle potential contenders down to two, and until that point I’m as much a bystander as anyone else.