Boris Johnson: Prime Minister ‘fatally wounded’ by no confidence vote warns Fife Tory MSP

The Prime Minister survived by 211 votes to 148 - but that result saw him badly damaged, and left clinging to office.
Now Alexander Stewart, Tory MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, has said Tories across Scotland will continue to have “real concerns” over Johnson’s troubled leadership.
He said: “Lawmakers should not be seen as lawbreakers.
“The Prime Minister has been saved but has been fatally wounded, as 148 Members of Parliament have chosen a vote of ‘no confidence’ and this will send shock waves right through the Party.”He added: “It is quite clear also that the Scottish membership continues to have real concerns regarding the Prime Minister’s leadership.”
Johnson claimed the result was "decisive" and enables his Government to move on - but just two of his six Scottish MPs supported him.