Boris Johnson: Prime Minister ‘fatally wounded’ by no confidence vote warns Fife Tory MSP

The Prime Minister survived by 211 votes to 148 - but that result saw him badly damaged, and left clinging to office.

Now Alexander Stewart, Tory MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, has said Tories across Scotland will continue to have “real concerns” over Johnson’s troubled leadership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He said: “Lawmakers should not be seen as lawbreakers.

“The Prime Minister has been saved but has been fatally wounded, as 148 Members of Parliament have chosen a vote of ‘no confidence’ and this will send shock waves right through the Party.”He added: “It is quite clear also that the Scottish membership continues to have real concerns regarding the Prime Minister’s leadership.”