Boris Johnson: Prime Minister ‘fatally wounded’ by no confidence vote warns Fife Tory MSP

A Fife MSP has described Boris Johnson as “fatally wounded” after last night’s vote of no confidence.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:42 am

The Prime Minister survived by 211 votes to 148 - but that result saw him badly damaged, and left clinging to office.

Now Alexander Stewart, Tory MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, has said Tories across Scotland will continue to have “real concerns” over Johnson’s troubled leadership.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He said: “Lawmakers should not be seen as lawbreakers.

“The Prime Minister has been saved but has been fatally wounded, as 148 Members of Parliament have chosen a vote of ‘no confidence’ and this will send shock waves right through the Party.”He added: “It is quite clear also that the Scottish membership continues to have real concerns regarding the Prime Minister’s leadership.”

Johnson claimed the result was "decisive" and enables his Government to move on - but just two of his six Scottish MPs supported him.

