Robert Peston, ITN’s political broadcast, had just finished giving the 2023 Adam Smith Lecture at the Kirkcaldy theatre named after the renowned economist and philosopher when the breaking story emerged during a Q&A with the audience.

A question asking for his reaction to Johnson’s announcement he was standing down with immediate effect sparked a loud round of applause from the near full house.

“I’m in the wrong place!” Peston joked as he reached for his phone to take in the news which came just hours after loyal Boris supporter, Nadine Dorries MP, also said she was quitting with immediate effect, handing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a tricky by-election. Johnson quit after seeing a Commons Partygate investigation report which is due to be published imminently. He claimed he was “forced out of Parliament" and called the committee a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty.”

News of Boris Johnson's resignation broke during Robert Peston's Q&A at a Kirkcaldy theatre - and sparked loud applause from the audience (Pics: Fife Free Press/Carl Court/Getty Images)