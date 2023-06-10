Boris Johnson quits: Fife theatre audience applauds as resignation news breaks
Robert Peston, ITN’s political broadcast, had just finished giving the 2023 Adam Smith Lecture at the Kirkcaldy theatre named after the renowned economist and philosopher when the breaking story emerged during a Q&A with the audience.
A question asking for his reaction to Johnson’s announcement he was standing down with immediate effect sparked a loud round of applause from the near full house.
“I’m in the wrong place!” Peston joked as he reached for his phone to take in the news which came just hours after loyal Boris supporter, Nadine Dorries MP, also said she was quitting with immediate effect, handing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a tricky by-election. Johnson quit after seeing a Commons Partygate investigation report which is due to be published imminently. He claimed he was “forced out of Parliament" and called the committee a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty.”
But the former Prime Minister was branded a “coward” by Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Labour leader who labelled him “a disgrace” while Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Lib Dems, called for a General Election. Johnson’s last act was to publish his resignation honours - approved by Mr Sunak - which knighted Jacob Rees-Mogg among others, and honoured a hoist of local supporters, but snubbed Ms Dorries, former Culture Secretary, who then resigned hours later.