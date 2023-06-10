News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Boris Johnson quits: Fife theatre audience applauds as resignation news breaks

News of Boris Johnson‘s shock resignation as an MP was met with loud applause at a packed Fife theatre - who had just heard a speech on the appalling collapse in the caliber and gravitas of those who seek public office.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST

Robert Peston, ITN’s political broadcast, had just finished giving the 2023 Adam Smith Lecture at the Kirkcaldy theatre named after the renowned economist and philosopher when the breaking story emerged during a Q&A with the audience.

A question asking for his reaction to Johnson’s announcement he was standing down with immediate effect sparked a loud round of applause from the near full house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m in the wrong place!” Peston joked as he reached for his phone to take in the news which came just hours after loyal Boris supporter, Nadine Dorries MP, also said she was quitting with immediate effect, handing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a tricky by-election. Johnson quit after seeing a Commons Partygate investigation report which is due to be published imminently. He claimed he was “forced out of Parliament" and called the committee a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty.”

News of Boris Johnson's resignation broke during Robert Peston's Q&A at a Kirkcaldy theatre - and sparked loud applause from the audience (Pics: Fife Free Press/Carl Court/Getty Images)News of Boris Johnson's resignation broke during Robert Peston's Q&A at a Kirkcaldy theatre - and sparked loud applause from the audience (Pics: Fife Free Press/Carl Court/Getty Images)
News of Boris Johnson's resignation broke during Robert Peston's Q&A at a Kirkcaldy theatre - and sparked loud applause from the audience (Pics: Fife Free Press/Carl Court/Getty Images)
Most Popular

But the former Prime Minister was branded a “coward” by Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Labour leader who labelled him “a disgrace” while Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Lib Dems, called for a General Election. Johnson’s last act was to publish his resignation honours - approved by Mr Sunak - which knighted Jacob Rees-Mogg among others, and honoured a hoist of local supporters, but snubbed Ms Dorries, former Culture Secretary, who then resigned hours later.

Related topics:Nadine DorriesBoris JohnsonFifeRishi SunakAngela RaynerEd DaveyPrime MinisterKirkcaldy