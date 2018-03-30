Bumper turn out as Kirkcaldy YES campaigners wait for green light

Independence campaigners in Kirkcaldy are ready and waiting to hit the campaign trail once again and just need the green light from politicians.

That’s the message from around 100 supporters who packed into the St Clair Tavern for the relaunch of the YES Kirkcaldy group.

The move follows similar gatherings in Glenrothes and Dunfermline as speculation grows over if and when a second Scottish Independence referendum will be called.

“Some say it could be as early as this autumn while others think possibly spring 2019, either way it will come and we want to be ready,” said Marie Penman, a leading figure in the town’s YES campaign in 2014.

But she stressed the focus on winning over previous NO voters had to be conducted on the doorsteps and face-to-face.

“We have to be positive and optimistic at all times as we attempt to persuade voters that Scotland can, and should, be an independent country.

“You can’t win people over by arguing with them and there will be no place for that kind of behaviour in the next campaign.

“We got 45 per cent of the vote in 2014, all we need to win is 50 per cent plus one.”

With confusion over future currency and negative media reporting highlighted as key reasons to the YES campaign failing to secure votes last time round, discussions took part on how to improve on these issues in a second campaign.

Also speaking at the event was Carol Gilmour from the recently launched Indy Pledge, a grassroots, non-discriminatory group, set up to promote a positive vision for independence.

Jason Baird founder of Yes Registry, which lists every Yes group, was all there to help promote better communication in a future campaign.