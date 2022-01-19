Burntisland harbour fence: Work starts on controversial barrier which blocks public access

The fence, which is being installed by owners Forth Ports, will mean a much narrower path along the northern side of the harbour towards Burntisland railway station, and will almost entirely lock off the breakwater section of the port.

The area has been popular with walkers, cyclists, anglers, photographers and wildlife enthusiasts for generations, with many using the pathway to reach the end of the harbour to spot seals in the Forth.

Forth Ports said the fence is needed for health and safety, however Burntisland Harbour Access Trust has been formed with a view to potentially buy the land in future if it should go up for sale.

The posts are currently being installed for the fence at Burntisland harbour.

Critics of Forth Ports’ fence say it is excessive and treats residents of the town with contempt.