Call for council to get power to cut number of short-term lets in Fife

Fife Council should be given the power to cut the number of short-term lets in some Fife communities, an MSP has said.

Scottish Government housing minister Kevin Stewart announced last week that local authorities will be able to designate control areas for areas that have seen high levels of short-term lets.

However, MSP Willie Rennie believes the changes should also give local authorities the chance to take retrospective action to cut the existing number of short-term lets.

“Last summer I welcomed the government’s initiative to crackdown on the high level of short-term lets in some areas, and whilst I am pleased to see the introduction of control areas, I was disappointed by the lack of clarity from the minister,” Mr Rennie said.

“My constituents in communities such as Elie, Crail and other areas in the East Neuk need proper assurance that there is room for retrospective action. Many fear, quite rightly, that if this does not form part of the process, the number of short-term lets in these areas will remain far too high. It will not be satisfactory if the new system fails to cut the number of short term lets in areas that have seen their communities hollowed out by the holiday let growth.

“There remains a concern about the growing number of holiday lets which means that some communities have a small number of full-time residents.”

Mr Stewart said last week that the possibility of retrospective action will be part of the discussions with local authorities.