Peter Grant MP wants to know of money allocated to Fife could be used for a safe pedestrian crossing. The proposed closure of Doubledykes has sparked a backlash in the community.

The crossing is a well used route for walkers and cyclists, and is a historic route once used by Mary Queen of Scots. A petition launched by the community has netted almost 1500 signatures of support. Now Mr Grant, SNP MP for Glenrothes, has called on the UK Government to allow Levelling Up funding allocated for the region to be used to save it.

The funds Fife Council got through the fund are to be used on regeneration projects in Glenrothes and Levenmouth, but the very strict eligibility criteria the UK Government attached to it means the local authority might not even be allowed to consider allocating a small percentage for a footbridge to preserve this ancient right of way.

The Doubledykes crossing faces the axe as part of work on the new Levenmouth rail link

Mr Grant said: “Fife Council is currently working on the details of the Levelling Up Fund, which gave us some of our own money back under the last round. Most of that money—over £14 million—is for connectivity projects related to the very welcome reopening of the Levenmouth rail link.

“Since the bid was put together, it has become clear that by far the most important connectivity project associated with that reopening is the construction of a pedestrian footbridge to maintain the ancient public right of way at Doubledykes crossing in the middle of my constituency.

“The strength of community feeling that Doubledykes should be saved cannot be understated. I’ve asked Fife Council to consider making a formal approach to the UK Government to allow some of the Levelling Up funding to be used for Doubledykes.

“I’m not happy that we need to ask the UK Government’s permission to spend what is in effect Fife’s money in the way the people of Fife want, but if it solves the problem of Doubledykes it’s worth doing.”