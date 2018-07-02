Candidate named for North East Fife seat

A former police officer has been selected by the Liberal Democrats to stand as their candidate for the North East Fife seat.

Wendy Chamberlain, a learning and development manager for Diageo, will stand for the seat at the next General Election, set to be held in 2022.

She said: “I am delighted to have been chosen as the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate to win back North East Fife at the next General Election, after the Liberal Democrats slashed the SNP’s majority to just two votes last time.

“Now working with our local MSP Willie Rennie and former MP Ming Campbell I will fight for North East Fife and the people who live here.

“I will oppose Scottish Independence and I am determined to stop another independence referendum.

“I will support investment in local school, college and university education, and will fight for better health services including mental health and GP out of hours services.

“I will oppose a damaging hard Brexit.”

Current MP Stephen Gethins successfully held on to his seat last year, when he finished just two votes ahead of Lib Dem candidate Elizabeth Riches.

The SNP MP won the seat in 2015 – a seat Menzies Campbell and the Lib Dems had held since 1987