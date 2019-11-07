Candidates eye up Kirkcaldy seat in General Election

The battle for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Westminster seat is heating up, with five parties already choosing their candidates to contest December’s General Election.

Former SNP group leader on Fife Council, Neale Hanvey, was first to declare his candidacy last month before the election had even been announced.

Labour’s Lesley Laird then affirmed her intent to fight the seat last week, but now the Conservatives and Greens have revealed their candidates.

Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy councillor Kathleen Leslie will stand for the Conservatives, while the Green Party plan to put forward campaigner Scott Rutherford.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Liberal Democrats say they will field Gillian Cole-Hamilton for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Other parties may also thrown their hat in the ring.

Voters in the constituency, along with folk across Britain, will go to the polls on December 12 this year, following an eventful start to Boris Johnson’s stint as leader of the Conservatives.

UK General Elections are normally held in the spring or summer, but next month’s will be the first in December since 1923.

The polls will open from 7am to 10pm, with the results being counted overnight.

Should any other parties or independents wish to declare their candidacy for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath seat, they will have to do so before November 14 at 4pm.

The full list of candidates will then be published on November 16. The voter registration deadline is November 26. Those who are not registered in time will not be allowed to vote.

Voters can register by going to the Government website HERE: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote