Care village plans approved for Methil

Plans for a groundbreaking care village have been approved by Fife Council.

The first of its kind, the care village will see a nursery, care home and residential housing offered on one site, at the former Kirkland High School in Methil.

It will also provide a ten-place day services facility with associated support rooms, community drop-in facility to serve the village and the community as a whole, as well as a 39-place nursery facility and external play area.

It will also boast a new playground, gardens, landscape open space and care housing bungalows.

The village will be carbon friendly, with solar roof panels and a link to the district heating scheme.

The site was declared surplus land by the council after the completion of the new Levenmouth Academy.

Co-location of facilities with the care home will allow for a new approach to be taken to the planning of shared outdoor spaces which cannot be facilitated in the existing stand-alone nurseries.

These spaces will complement the planned shared spaces within the care village.

SNP councillor Rosemary Liewald, who is also chair of the health and social care partnership, said: “I would just like to say I am delighted this has come forward. It is a much needed concept and I am delighted to see it here.”

Cllr David Graham, spokesperson for the health and social care partnership and local Labour councillor added: “I am absolutely delighted to see the care village in Methil receiving planning permission today.

“This will allow the council to move forward with our excellent care home replacement programme creating facilities which are fit for purpose in the 21st century.

“The care village replaces Methilhaven Residential Care Home which has provided an outstanding service to our community for decades and the new facility will continue to provide this service while improving the offering we have available to residents introducing new technologies and systems which we have now and didn’t have when Methilhaven was originally built. An outstanding project and I can’t wait to see the doors open to the public.”