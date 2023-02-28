Chalet owners in Fife to finally get energy bill support
Residents in chalet parks across Fife can now get the same support for energy bills that the UK Government has given to other households.
A new portal has been opened to allow them to make applications under the Energy Bill Support Scheme (Alternative Funding) which is designed to provide assistance for households - a source that was not open to them for months because they could not be identified by their energy supply.
That has now been addressed after the Government came under fire from politicians, including Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, and David Torrance MSP for Kirkcaldy.
Mr Hanvey, who raised the matter in the Commons and wrote to the Ministers responsible, said the lack of support was “unconscionable.”
He had been working on behalf of residents at Dunnikier Park Chalet Park in Kirkcaldy since last summer to try to get action.
The UK Government has decided the best way to administer the scheme was to go is through local authorities - but chalet owners were left waiting for months, and Mr Hanvey described the response of the Government as “woolly at best” and said the legislation was “badly designed.”
This week, Westminster confirmed that the application portal was open, and around 900,000 more households across the UK would get help.
Households without a direct relationship to an electricity supplier, such as those living in park homes and care homes, can now apply to receive the support as a one-off, non-repayable lump sum. To ensure people feel the benefit of this support as quickly as possible, the payment will be provided directly into people’s bank accounts.
Amanda Solloway, Minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “We understand the pressure households are under which is why we’ve already stepped in to pay around half of people’s energy bills this winter, and from today, thousands more will be able to apply securely for their £400.
“I’m urging everyone who couldn’t get their EBSS discounts in the regular way to apply via our secure channels. If you don’t have a direct contract with an electricity supplier, it’s essential you submit your application as soon as possible. The sooner you do, the sooner help can get to you.”