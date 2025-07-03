Chamberlain celebrates anniversary of women’s suffrage

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has joined female MPs from across the political spectrum to mark the 97th anniversary of universal suffrage for women in the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chamberlain is the 503rd female MP ever elected and was presented with a handmade sash bearing the number, to commemorate her place in the growing list of women in the House of Commons.

Chamberlain is the first woman to represent North East Fife in the House of Commons, and the fourth Scottish Liberal Democrat woman in Westminster following the former MP for Argyll and Bute, Ray Michie, East Dunbartonshire’s Jo Swinson and current MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “It was delightful to see women from across the Commons come together to mark the 97th anniversary of universal suffrage.

Women MPs from across the House came together to mark the 97th anniversary of women's suffrage.

“I’m honoured to be one of the 264 women MPs elected last July, the largest cohort of female MPs in history.

“As we approach the centenary of women earning this right, we must continue to work hard, across parties, to do more to support women into politics.”