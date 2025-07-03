Chamberlain celebrates anniversary of women’s suffrage
Chamberlain is the 503rd female MP ever elected and was presented with a handmade sash bearing the number, to commemorate her place in the growing list of women in the House of Commons.
Chamberlain is the first woman to represent North East Fife in the House of Commons, and the fourth Scottish Liberal Democrat woman in Westminster following the former MP for Argyll and Bute, Ray Michie, East Dunbartonshire’s Jo Swinson and current MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine.
Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “It was delightful to see women from across the Commons come together to mark the 97th anniversary of universal suffrage.
“I’m honoured to be one of the 264 women MPs elected last July, the largest cohort of female MPs in history.
“As we approach the centenary of women earning this right, we must continue to work hard, across parties, to do more to support women into politics.”